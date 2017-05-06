Flash-floods wash away farms, homes in Yemen’s Marib

World Bulletin / News Desk

Torrential flash-foods washed away dozens of farms early Wednesday -- and a number of homes -- in Yemen’s central-west Marib province, according to local sources.

Heavy rainfall that began Tuesday evening led to a series of flash-floods at dawn Wednesday in Marib’s southeastern Rahba directorate, Adel al-Qardai, a local media activist, told Anadolu Agency by phone.

According to al-Qardai, raging torrents also led to the collapse of Marib’s Great Dam.

“The floods have washed away dozens of farms and wells in the area, as well as a number of homes and residences,” he said.

Many parts of Yemen typically experience heavy rainfall at the outset of summer, especially along the country’s coast.

Impoverished Yemen has been racked by violence since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country.

Ongoing violence between the rebels and Yemen’s internationally recognized government has devastated basic infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems.