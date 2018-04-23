Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:30, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
14:59, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Myanmar in talks with UN agencies on return of Rohingya
Myanmar in talks with UN agencies on return of Rohingya

Engagement of UN agencies will strengthen the government’s ability to ensure refugees can return safely, says Suu Kyi

World Bulletin / News Desk

Myanmar said Wednesday it has agreed to the involvement of United Nations agencies in repatriating Rohingya refugees who have fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

Citing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, a state-owned newspaper reported Wednesday that the government is discussing signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"In particular, the engagement of UN agencies in Rakhine [state] will strengthen the government’s ability to ensure that refugees can return safely, without fear,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a deal for the return of refugees earlier this year, but with the repatriation delayed, concern is growing as Myanmar has refused to allow any international body, including the UN, to oversee the process until very recently.

However, Suu Kyi said Wednesday that this is the appropriate time to let UN agencies help Myanmar “for the good of all people in Rakhine”.

“I am confident that this is an important turning point,” she said.

The move came as a delegation of diplomats from the UN Security Council visited the country this week to see developments on the ground in conflict-torn Rakhine.

Delegation leader Gustavo Adolfo Meza-Cuadra Velasquez told journalists Tuesday that Myanmar needed to better prepare for the return of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh.

“There are conditions and restrictions that refugees don’t accept, and I think that the UN also should be involved,” he said following the two-day visit.

With “some UN agencies like UNHCR and UNDP, we know there are processes to sign an MOU between them and the Myanmar government,” he said.

“We want to see that happening soon.”

The Rohingya, described by the UN as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012. 

Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the UN. 

At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders. 

In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5. 

The UN has documented mass gang rapes, killings -- including of infants and young children -- brutal beatings and disappearances committed by security personnel. In a report, UN investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.

 


Related UN Myanmar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation
Hamas blames Israel for Gaza escalation

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza

News

79 Rohingya rescued off Indonesia's coast
79 Rohingya rescued off Indonesia's coast

Myanmar pardons 8,500 prisoners in amnesty
Myanmar pardons 8 500 prisoners in amnesty

Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre
Myanmar soldiers get prison terms for Rohingya massacre

Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash
Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash

Myanmar: Suu Kyi ally sworn in as president
Myanmar Suu Kyi ally sworn in as president

Myanmar’s president resigns
Myanmar s president resigns

Dramatic action needed on climate change
Dramatic action needed on climate change

Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace
Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace

UN urged to refer Myanmar to ICC for rights violations
UN urged to refer Myanmar to ICC for rights violations

UN aid chief says $8 bn needed for Syria
UN aid chief says 8 bn needed for Syria

EU-UN conference on Syria begins in Brussels
EU-UN conference on Syria begins in Brussels

UN, EU, IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal
UN EU IAEA call for keeping Iran nuclear deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 