Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:39, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
16:19, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish deputy premier slams S&P's Turkey rating
Turkish deputy premier slams S&P's Turkey rating

Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek

World Bulletin / News Desk

The timing of Standard & Poor's (S&P) rating cut after Turkey's decision to hold early elections is wrong, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek tweeted on Wednesday.

Simsek's comments came after the international credit rating agency downgraded Turkey's sovereign credit rating to BB-/B from BB/B with a stable outlook.

In several posts made from his official Twitter account, Simsek questioned the move, especially since he pointed the rating agency was set to review the country's credit rating in August 2018.

"Is there any development that required them from moving to an earlier date?" he tweeted. 

He also said S&P's analysis was "insufficient".

Pointing out Turkey's overheating as last year's story, Simsek said the increase in credit volume slowed down in 2018. 

"Financial conditions are tighter compared to 2017. Turkish Central Bank reacted even if it was a delayed [reaction]," he said. 

He said the rise in current account deficit was "most likely" temporary as it was mainly driven by gold import and higher oil prices, adding: 

"Deceleration in consumer loan will limit the rise in the gap." 

Simsek highlighted that tourism has significantly recovered in Turkey. 

Highlighting that the government took necessary measures and would continue to do so, he said: "We will accelerate reforms after elections." 

He also said uncertainties were being reduced thanks to the Central Bank's decision on simplification of the monetary policy, early elections to which markets have reacted positively, and recovery in ties with the EU and the U.S.



Related Mehmet Simsek
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
60 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
60 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

Consulate general in Novorossiysk to close
Turkish deputy premier slams S amp P's Turkey rating
Turkish deputy premier slams S&P's Turkey rating

Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek
MHP supporting Erdogan for president
MHP supporting Erdogan for president

Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU
Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU

Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Turkish Airlines Belavia sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines, Belavia sign codeshare agreement

Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque  
Turkey S Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda
Turkey, S.Korea agree on cooperation for 2023 agenda

2 countries' leaders agree to increase contact and cooperation between their governments, private sector
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S Korea
Turkey's Erdogan agrees to boost ties with S.Korea

President Moon Jae-in welcomes Turkish counterpart for first summit since last week's inter-Korean talks
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea
President Erdogan leaves Uzbekistan for South Korea

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day
Tens of thousands of people across Turkey mark May Day

Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey
9 ISIL suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'
'Turkey's early poll decision a winner with investors'

Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek

News

Global investors praise Turkish reforms
Global investors praise Turkish reforms

Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections

Protectionism biggest risk for world economy
Protectionism biggest risk for world economy

Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China
Turkish Deputy PM to meet investors in China

Turkey, EU to discuss economic relations in December
Turkey EU to discuss economic relations in December

Turkey: Visa row with US likely to be resolved soon
Turkey Visa row with US likely to be resolved soon






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 