Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the warplanes had targeted the terror group in the Avasin-Basyan region.
Shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits were also destroyed, the statement added.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call