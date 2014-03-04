Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets "neutralized" two PKK terrorists as part of a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, the army said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the warplanes had targeted the terror group in the Avasin-Basyan region.

Shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits were also destroyed, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.