Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:38, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Iraq
16:47, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets "neutralized" two PKK terrorists as part of a counterterrorism operation in northern Iraq, the army said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the warplanes had targeted the terror group in the Avasin-Basyan region.

Shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits were also destroyed, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.



Related north iraq Turkish jet attack
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call

News

Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey, N Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey N Iraq

Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

3 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq
3 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Turkish jets hit terrorist targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist targets in northern Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 