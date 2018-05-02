Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

World Bulletin / News Desk
The decision was made following an amendment by the Council of Ministers concerning foreign public institutions and organizations.
The Turkish Embassy in Moscow will no longer cater to Black Sea Krasnodar city, according to the new rules.
Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek
Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque
2 countries' leaders agree to increase contact and cooperation between their governments, private sector
President Moon Jae-in welcomes Turkish counterpart for first summit since last week's inter-Korean talks
Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits sites in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara
Most undocumented migrants have been held in eastern Van province
Labor unions mark May Day amid tight security with over 26,000 police on duty in Istanbul, around 4,500 police in Ankara
Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov exchange views on Syria
Suspects have been arrested in central Konya province for allegedly making propaganda for terrorists on social media
Early elections will reduce uncertainty for Turkey and open its way, says Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek