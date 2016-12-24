Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:39, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Africa
17:27, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Aviation engineer’s killers nabbed in Croatia
Aviation engineer’s killers nabbed in Croatia

Hamas-linked aviation engineer Mohamed Zouari was killed in 2016 in Tunisia’s southern city of Sfax

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisian officials on Wednesday announced that two suspected perpetrators of the 2016 assassination of Mohamed Zouari, a Hamas-linked Tunisian aviation engineer, had been identified. 

“The two individuals who assassinated Zouari are both Bosnian nationals,” Sufian al-Sulaiti, a spokesman for Tunisia’s counter-terrorism apparatus, said at a press conference held in capital Tunis. 

Al-Sulaiti added that one of the two individuals had been arrested in Croatia on Mar. 13. He did not say whether the second individual had been detained.

According to the spokesman, the Tunisian judiciary sent several judicial referrals regarding the assassination to officials in Egypt, Lebanon, Cuba, Turkey, Belgium, Sweden and Bosnia. 

A judicial referral is an official request to a court in another country for judicial assistance.

“We have been surprised to find, however, that the Bosnian authorities are refusing to hand over the arrested individual to Tunisia,” al-Sulaiti said without elaborating. 

On Dec. 15, 2016, Zouari was killed by gunmen -- who later managed to flee the scene -- outside his home in Tunisia’s southern city of Sfax.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas quickly accused Israel of assassinating Zouari, who, it later emerged, had been a member of the Ezzeddine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

Last November, Hamas accused Israel's Mossad intelligence agency -- in cooperation with other “unidentified parties” -- of responsibility for the assassination.

 


Related Tunisia Croatia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call

News

In first for Tunisia, police and soldiers head to polls
In first for Tunisia police and soldiers head to polls

Two soldiers killed in Tunisia plane crash
Two soldiers killed in Tunisia plane crash

2,074 electoral lists to vie in Tunisia municipal polls
2 074 electoral lists to vie in Tunisia municipal polls

Tunisia forum looks to address sustainable development
Tunisia forum looks to address sustainable development

Tunisia condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Gaza
Tunisia condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Gaza

Tunisians demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine
Tunisians demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine

Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for $500 million
Croatia agrees to buy Israeli F-16s for 500 million

Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court
Bosnian Croat suspect 'takes poison' in UN court

Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears
Croatian village gives shelter to abandoned bears

Croatia’s Forgotten Muslim History
Croatia s Forgotten Muslim History

Israel, Croatia discuss combat aircraft tender
Israel Croatia discuss combat aircraft tender

Slovenia pressures Croatia over border ruling
Slovenia pressures Croatia over border ruling






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 