Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:38, 02 May 2018 Wednesday
Africa
17:34, 02 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Gunmen attack election commission in Libya
Gunmen attack election commission in Libya

UN Support Mission in Libya condemns attack, which leaves at least 11 people dead

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eleven people were killed Wednesday in an armed attack on the headquarters of Libya’s official electoral commission in capital Tripoli, according to a local medical source.

Abdeldaeim al-Rabati, who directs a local field hospital said that 11 people had been killed, while the injured -- for whom he did not provide a number -- had been taken to nearby hospitals.

Speaking earlier, a member of the electoral commission said that a group of gunmen had attacked the commission’s main office in Tripoli’s Ghut Shaal district.

Speaking anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, the same source said that a number of commission employees and security personnel had been killed in the attack.

At one point, Libyan security forces surrounded the building in which the perpetrators were still holed up, according to sources quoted by Libya’s Al-Ahrar television channel.

However, the attackers’ fate -- and affiliations -- remains unclear until now.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), for its part, condemned what it described as a “terrorist attack”.

“UNSMIL condemns in the strongest terms possible the terrorist attack… in Tripoli and extends its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives today,” the mission tweeted.

It added: “Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building a state of laws and institutions.”

Libya has suffered a protracted political crisis since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising ended with the ouster and death of President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power. 

Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of government and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.



Related libya UN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
UK France Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal
UK, France, Germany voice support for Iran nuclear deal

Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border
Israeli soldiers killed 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio

The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit

Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call

News

Myanmar in talks with UN agencies on return of Rohingya
Myanmar in talks with UN agencies on return of Rohingya

Dramatic action needed on climate change
Dramatic action needed on climate change

Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace
Erdogan urges UN to intensify efforts for Syria peace

UN urged to refer Myanmar to ICC for rights violations
UN urged to refer Myanmar to ICC for rights violations

UN aid chief says $8 bn needed for Syria
UN aid chief says 8 bn needed for Syria

EU-UN conference on Syria begins in Brussels
EU-UN conference on Syria begins in Brussels

Libyan navy finds 11 bodies in open water
Libyan navy finds 11 bodies in open water

Oil theft 'costing Libya over $750 mn annually'
Oil theft 'costing Libya over 750 mn annually'

Libya army official denies news of Haftar's replacement
Libya army official denies news of Haftar's replacement

Head of Libya’s Tobruk assembly accepts invite to talks
Head of Libya s Tobruk assembly accepts invite to talks

Consultations begin in Libya in advance of peace talks
Consultations begin in Libya in advance of peace talks

Renewed clashes erupt in Libya’s Sabha; soldier killed
Renewed clashes erupt in Libya s Sabha soldier killed






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 