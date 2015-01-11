Gunmen attack election commission in Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Abdeldaeim al-Rabati, who directs a local field hospital said that 11 people had been killed, while the injured -- for whom he did not provide a number -- had been taken to nearby hospitals.
Speaking earlier, a member of the electoral commission said that a group of gunmen had attacked the commission’s main office in Tripoli’s Ghut Shaal district.
Speaking anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, the same source said that a number of commission employees and security personnel had been killed in the attack.
At one point, Libyan security forces surrounded the building in which the perpetrators were still holed up, according to sources quoted by Libya’s Al-Ahrar television channel.
However, the attackers’ fate -- and affiliations -- remains unclear until now.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), for its part, condemned what it described as a “terrorist attack”.
“UNSMIL condemns in the strongest terms possible the terrorist attack… in Tripoli and extends its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives today,” the mission tweeted.
It added: “Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building a state of laws and institutions.”
Libya has suffered a protracted political crisis since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising ended with the ouster and death of President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.
Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of government and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call