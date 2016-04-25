Worldbulletin News

Israeli head of state visits Ethiopia for first time
Israeli head of state visits Ethiopia for first time

Israel is hoping to use bilateral relationships in Africa to improve its image globally, says researcher

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Reuven Rivlin made history in Ethiopia on Wednesday by becoming the first Israeli head of state to visit the Horn of Africa country, during which both sides vowed to bolster their longstanding ties through partnerships.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome said ties between Ethiopia and Israel date back 3,000 years when the then Ethiopian Queen, Makda (who was the queen of Sheeba kingdom) visited King Solomon in Jerusalem.

Mulatu termed the bilateral ties as “legendary, eclectic, sentimental and excellent”.

He called for stronger economic ties, including the ratcheting up of trade and investment.

Israel has pledged to give technical assistance to Ethiopia through its official development arm Mashav, he added.

Rivlin said Israel has succeeded in achieving successful results in food security, agriculture and technology over the past 70 years.

“We want to partner with you in these sectors,” he said.

He also asked Ethiopia to help Israel in achieving the release of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

Institute of Security Studies researcher Zackary Donnenfeld told Anadolu Agency Israel was scrambling to maintain its realm of influence in Africa as shown through the recent visits of Israeli high-level delegations to the region.

 



