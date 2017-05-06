Armenia to elect PM on May 8 in second round of vote

World Bulletin / News Desk

Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan on Wednesday announced that the second round of voting in the parliament to elect the country's prime minister will be held on May 8.

In a written statement, Babloyan said: "According to the parliament code, the second round of voting to elect the prime minister will be held on May 8, 12 p.m. [GMT 0800]."

On Tuesday, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan had failed to get elected as the interim prime minister.

Despite running as the only candidate, Pashinyan failed to secure the necessary 53 votes in parliament.