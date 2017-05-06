Armenia to elect PM on May 8 in second round of vote

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a written statement, Babloyan said: "According to the parliament code, the second round of voting to elect the prime minister will be held on May 8, 12 p.m. [GMT 0800]."
On Tuesday, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan had failed to get elected as the interim prime minister.
Despite running as the only candidate, Pashinyan failed to secure the necessary 53 votes in parliament.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call