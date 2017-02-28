North Korea keeps China in diplomatic loop

World Bulletin / News Desk
Wang is his country's first top envoy to visit the North in 11 years, and his trip follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's surprise train ride to China in March and a subsequent breakthrough inter-Korean summit on April 27.
Some analysts have suggested Beijing -- North Korea's main ally of around seven decades -- is in danger of being left out of the ongoing progress between the Koreas, during which the United States has been seen as the most influential foreign participant.
But China's own state-run Global Times published an editorial Thursday dismissing the claim that Beijing is being frozen out diplomatically as "a shallow attempt to manipulate public opinion".
Meanwhile, North Korea's KCNA news agency stated that Ri and Wang held "in-depth" talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.
"They also candidly exchanged their opinions on the matters of mutual concern, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Pyongyang's mouthpiece revealed.
Following his recent decision to denuclearize and seek peace, North Korea's leader Kim is expected to hold talks with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming weeks.
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.