Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
The BIST 100 banking and holding sector indices slipped 0.08 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the investment trusts sector index posted the best performance, up 0.78 percent, while the construction sector index saw the worst decrease, down 0.57 percent.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 104,725.74, up 0.42 percent, or 442.96 points, with a 7.6 billion Turkish lira ($1.8 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange dropped to 4.1580 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.1770 at Wednesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also decreased to 4.9920 by market open -- from 5.0020 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil dropped $73.30 per barrel as of 09.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT) Thursday, compared to $73.36 on Wednesday.
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors
Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March