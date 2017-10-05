Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.01 percent, or 9.23 points, to open at 104,734.98 points on Thursday.

The BIST 100 banking and holding sector indices slipped 0.08 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the investment trusts sector index posted the best performance, up 0.78 percent, while the construction sector index saw the worst decrease, down 0.57 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 104,725.74, up 0.42 percent, or 442.96 points, with a 7.6 billion Turkish lira ($1.8 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange dropped to 4.1580 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.1770 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also decreased to 4.9920 by market open -- from 5.0020 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil dropped $73.30 per barrel as of 09.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT) Thursday, compared to $73.36 on Wednesday.