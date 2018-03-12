11:19, 03 May 2018 Thursday

Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers during protests and clashes along the Gaza border last week died from his wounds Thursday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.

Aser was shot east of Gaza City on April 27, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

No Israelis have been injured and the military's use of live fire during the protests and clashes has drawn criticism and calls for an independent probe.

Israel says it only opens fire when necessary to stop attacks, infiltrations and damage to the border fence.

Palestinians say protesters are being shot while posing no threat to soldiers.

The protests are meant to last six weeks, ending in mid-May, around the time the United States will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The move has deeply angered the Palestinians, who see the Israeli-annexed eastern sector of Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.