Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a terror attack on headquarters of the official Libyan electoral commission in capital Tripoli which left 15 people dead.

The ministry strongly condemned the terrorist attack and wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and conveyed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

"We reiterate Turkey’s support and solidarity to the friendly and brotherly people of Libya following this heinous attempt aiming to disrupt Libya’s peace and stability," the ministry added.

Libya has suffered a protracted political crisis since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising ended with the ouster and death of President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of government and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.