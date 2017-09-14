Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:10, 03 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
11:29, 03 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli

Ankara conveys its condolences to people of Libya over attack targeting election commission HQ  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a terror attack on headquarters of the official Libyan electoral commission in capital Tripoli which left 15 people dead.

The ministry strongly condemned the terrorist attack and wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded and conveyed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

"We reiterate Turkey’s support and solidarity to the friendly and brotherly people of Libya following this heinous attempt aiming to disrupt Libya’s peace and stability," the ministry added.

Libya has suffered a protracted political crisis since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising ended with the ouster and death of President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of government and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.



Related Turkey Tripoli attack
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs

Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president

Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli

Ankara conveys its condolences to people of Libya over attack targeting election commission HQ  
Turkey's annual inflation at 10 85 pct in April
Turkey's annual inflation at 10.85 pct in April

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 10.85 pct in April, up from 10.23 pct in March, according to official data
Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey
Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey

Konya-based operation against soldiers accused of links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization ongoing in 34 different provinces
Turkey's potential for Islamic banks 'very big'
Turkey's potential for Islamic banks 'very big'

Top official of Bahrain-based group says Turkey, as a large Muslim country, brings regions together
60 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
60 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

Consulate general in Novorossiysk to close
Turkish deputy premier slams S amp P's Turkey rating
Turkish deputy premier slams S&P's Turkey rating

Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek
MHP supporting Erdogan for president
MHP supporting Erdogan for president

Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU
Turkish, Bulgarian energy exchanges to ink MOU

Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Turkish Airlines Belavia sign codeshare agreement
Turkish Airlines, Belavia sign codeshare agreement

Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

Ankara conveys its condolences to government and people of Nigeria over attack targeting mosque  

News

Suicide bombing in mosque kills 4 in Nigeria
Suicide bombing in mosque kills 4 in Nigeria

Over 50 Nigerian schoolgirls missing after attack
Over 50 Nigerian schoolgirls missing after attack

Mosque comes under attack in northern Netherlands
Mosque comes under attack in northern Netherlands

Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false
Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false

NY attack suspect's family 'outraged' by police actions
NY attack suspect's family 'outraged' by police actions

Gunmen storm Kabul TV station in ongoing attack
Gunmen storm Kabul TV station in ongoing attack

Mayor of Tripoli freed after abduction
Mayor of Tripoli freed after abduction

Turkish envoy in Tripoli for talks with Libya officials
Turkish envoy in Tripoli for talks with Libya officials

Former Libya PM kidnapped in Tripoli: family
Former Libya PM kidnapped in Tripoli family

4 killed in Tripoli clashes: Libya's unity gov't
4 killed in Tripoli clashes Libya's unity gov't

Libyan PM survives assassination attempt in Tripoli
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt in Tripoli

Libya armed groups urge fight against French troops
Libya armed groups urge fight against French troops

Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year

HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Turkey's annual inflation at 10.85 pct in April
Turkey's annual inflation at 10 85 pct in April

Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey
Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 