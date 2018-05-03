Worldbulletin News

17:10, 03 May 2018 Thursday
11:48, 03 May 2018 Thursday

Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit
Wizz Air granted UK licence ahead of Brexit

Wizz Air had in October announced plans to establish a British division, Wizz Air UK, based at Luton Airport, north of London.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air on Thursday said it had been granted a British air operator's licence following an application last year as it prepares for possible disruption from Brexit.

"Wizz Air UK Limited... is pleased to announce that it has been granted an Air Operator's Certificate and Operating Licence by the United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority," a company statement said.

Wizz Air was making immediate use of the new licence with a flight Thursday from Luton to Bucharest.

"While Wizz Air UK is a key part of our Brexit contingency plan, it is also the first genuine ultra-low cost carrier licensed in the UK and the natural next-step in the development of our UK business," Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said in the statement.

In July last year, British no-frills airline Easyjet established a Vienna-based division to allow it to keep flying across the European Union amid any Brexit fallout.

It followed this up by applying earlier this year for a British operating licence, mirroring a move also by Ryanair.

Airlines have voiced concerns about possible disruption to operations owing to Britain's exit from the European Union due next year.



