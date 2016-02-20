Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:08, 03 May 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
12:33, 03 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N. Korea
Chinese FM met Kim Jong Un in N. Korea

The two-day visit by Wang Yi follows a landmark inter-Korean summit and precedes a planned meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rare visit to Pyongyang, China's foreign ministry said Thursday on its official social media account.

The meeting with Kim followed talks Wednesday between Wang and his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho, where the two discussed issues including the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Wang, who arrived in Pyongyang Wednesday, is the first Chinese foreign minister to visit the North since 2007, a lapse that highlights the rough patch in relations between the allies in recent years.

China -- North Korea's sole diplomatic ally and economic benefactor -- has supported a series of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programmes.



Related china north korea kim jong un
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

News

North Korea keeps China in diplomatic loop
North Korea keeps China in diplomatic loop

North Korea looks set to release American detainees
North Korea looks set to release American detainees

N. Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture
N Korea to rejoin South's time zone in conciliatory gesture

N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May
N Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May

Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat
Japan deports North Koreans rescued from boat

North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit
North Korea hails Kim's role ahead of border summit

Kim Jong-un ready to verifiably denuclearize
Kim Jong-un ready to verifiably denuclearize

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

Kim heralds more N. Korea economic reforms
Kim heralds more N Korea economic reforms

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

S. Korea, Japan, China to hold summit next week
S Korea Japan China to hold summit next week

Indian PM pays informal visit to China
Indian PM pays informal visit to China

What U.S.-China 'Proxy Wars' Mean for Asia's Balancing Act
What U S -China 'Proxy Wars' Mean for Asia's Balancing

Russia, China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal
Russia China to stop bid to 'sabotage' Iran deal

China arrests alleged associates of runaway tycoon
China arrests alleged associates of runaway tycoon






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 