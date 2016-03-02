Car bomb kills four in Syria’s Idlib: White Helmets

World Bulletin / News Desk
The car bomb detonated outside an aid organization in Idlib’s Dana district, Mustafa Haj Yusuf, director of the White Helmets in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency.
“The attack left four people dead, including one woman, and 10 others injured,” Yusuf said.
The injured were reportedly taken to nearby field hospitals.
The bombing occurred outside an office of the U.S.-based International Rescue Committee, which has yet to comment on the incident.
Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was declared a "de-escalation zone" last May, in which acts of aggression are expressly forbidden.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.
