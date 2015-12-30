Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 210 kilograms (463 pounds) of drugs were seized in an anti-narcotics operation in Turkey’s southeastern province of Gaziantep, police said Thursday.

Police units stopped a vehicle during the operation in which a sniffer dog was used, according to a statement.

A suspect was arrested after an anti-narcotics team seized hashish packed in 45 bags.

The suspect was remanded in custody by a court in Gaziantep.