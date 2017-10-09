Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left Seoul for Ankara on Thursday after concluding his two-day official trip to South Korea.

On his final day in Seoul, Erdogan visited Samsung Digital City, where he met South Korean technology company leaders such as Hanwha, Daelim and GS.

The Turkish president also received Eunja Kim, a 72-year-old Korean woman whose life was depicted in the movie "Ayla: The Daughter of War", which tells the story of a Turkish sergeant and a five-year-old orphan girl that he found during the Korean War in 1950.

Erdogan's two-day trip made him Turkey's first leader to pay a state visit to South Korea since the countries upgraded bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership in 2012, a year before signing a free-trade agreement.