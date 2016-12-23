Worldbulletin News

17:08, 03 May 2018 Thursday
Palestine
15:30, 03 May 2018 Thursday

Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel’s Central Court in the city of Nazareth on Thursday convicted Palestinian poet Darin Tatour for inciting “terrorism” on social-networking platforms. 

A resident of the town of Al-Rina in the northern Galilee region, Tatour was arrested by Israel in late 2015. Shortly afterward, she was placed under house arrest, where she remains until now. 

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, the indictment against Tatour cites one of her poems -- “Resist, my people, resist” -- along with comments she posted on Facebook. 

The court is slated to deliver its sentence against the poet sometime later this month. 

Arab citizens of Israel say they are frequently accused of “inciting violence” against Israel while the Israeli authorities turn a blind eye to extremist Israeli Jews who call for the harming of Palestinians.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

