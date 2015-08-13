Global food prices almost steady in April

World Bulletin / News Desk

Global food prices remained broadly unchanged in April compared to the previous month, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Thursday.

The food price index averaged 173.5 points in April, indicating a slight rise from March's index -- 172.8 points -- the FAO said in a statement.

According to the statement, the index was 2.7 percent higher from the same month last year.

"Prices of cereals and dairy products continued their recent rising trend, while those of sugar continued their decline," it said.

The FAO Food Price Index is a trade-weighted index that tracks international market prices of five major food commodity groups.