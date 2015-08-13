Global food prices almost steady in April

World Bulletin / News Desk
The food price index averaged 173.5 points in April, indicating a slight rise from March's index -- 172.8 points -- the FAO said in a statement.
According to the statement, the index was 2.7 percent higher from the same month last year.
"Prices of cereals and dairy products continued their recent rising trend, while those of sugar continued their decline," it said.
The FAO Food Price Index is a trade-weighted index that tracks international market prices of five major food commodity groups.
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors
Official reserve assets slip 3.7 pct month-on-month in March