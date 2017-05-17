Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:08, 03 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
16:34, 03 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

Turkish municipality employee gets 5 months in jail and 1,800$ fine

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Greek court sentenced a Turkish municipality employee to five months in jail on Thursday for crossing the Greek border along Turkey's western Edirne province “by mistake” on Wednesday, according to Greek media.

Greek soldiers arrested Musa Alerik, 38, on the charge of illegally crossing the border; he was presented before a court in Greece's northeastern Evros province's Orestiada district on Thursday.

The court handed down a five-month jail term on Alerik and also fined him 1,500 euros (1,800$), Kathimerini media reported.

His prison sentence was suspended for three years, it added.

The court also ordered the seizure of the construction machine used by Alerik at the time of his arrest since he was unable to show documents that could prove the ownership of the vehicle.

Following the court’s decision, Alerik's deportation procedure began.

In his testimony, Alerik told the court he had crossed over to the Greek side by just one meter due to a mistake, and while he was trying to return he was arrested by Greek soldiers.

Meanwhile, Alerik's son Onur Alerik said he was waiting for his father's arrival at Pazarkule Border Gate in Edirne and he told reporters he would be happy when his father gets his freedom.

 



Related greece Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza
UK 'concerned' over killings by Israeli troops in Gaza

'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
Bomb blast kills policeman injures 2 in eastern Iraq
Bomb blast kills policeman, injures 2 in eastern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
White House delays tariffs on EU steel
White House delays tariffs on EU steel

Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran
US is open for new nuclear accord with Iran

Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Israel s Iran documents prove Tehran lying Pompeo
Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians
Israel revokes Jerusalem residencies of 4 Palestinians

Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Twin blasts kill 25 including journalists in Kabul
Twin blasts kill 25, including journalists in Kabul

Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations
Tehran dismisses Pompeo's 'unfounded' accusations

Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

News

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year

HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli

Turkey's annual inflation at 10.85 pct in April
Turkey's annual inflation at 10 85 pct in April

Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey
Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey

Greek economy back on track
Greek economy back on track

Nearly 1,000 migrants held in Greece
Nearly 1 000 migrants held in Greece

Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade
Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade

Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers

Far-right group attacks migrants on Greek island
Far-right group attacks migrants on Greek island

Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call
Greece sees 'positive elements' in Erdogan's peace call






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 