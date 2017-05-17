Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Greek soldiers arrested Musa Alerik, 38, on the charge of illegally crossing the border; he was presented before a court in Greece's northeastern Evros province's Orestiada district on Thursday.
The court handed down a five-month jail term on Alerik and also fined him 1,500 euros (1,800$), Kathimerini media reported.
His prison sentence was suspended for three years, it added.
The court also ordered the seizure of the construction machine used by Alerik at the time of his arrest since he was unable to show documents that could prove the ownership of the vehicle.
Following the court’s decision, Alerik's deportation procedure began.
In his testimony, Alerik told the court he had crossed over to the Greek side by just one meter due to a mistake, and while he was trying to return he was arrested by Greek soldiers.
Meanwhile, Alerik's son Onur Alerik said he was waiting for his father's arrival at Pazarkule Border Gate in Edirne and he told reporters he would be happy when his father gets his freedom.
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.