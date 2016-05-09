Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk



At least eight people were killed in Nigeria’s northeastern Taraba state when two oil tankers exploded after colliding, police said on Thursday.

“At the moment, we have eight casualties. Dozens of others have varying degrees of injuries and they are currently under treatment in hospitals across the state. Several vehicles, houses and shops were also destroyed in the incident,” David Misal, the local police spokesman said.

Misal said the incident occurred in Zing town on Wednesday evening when people were returning from marketplaces and offices.

Locals said the death toll has exceeded 20 as many people rushed to the hospitals could not survive.

“We counted 10 corpses shortly after the tankers exploded but many others have died due to burn injuries. The state hospitals are still battling to save some of the victims,” Ado Alkhaeru, a resident of Zing, said.