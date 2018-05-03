Istanbul Ethnospor festival to draw over 1M visitors

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ethnospor Culture Festival will be held in Yenikapi Square from May 9-13.
Art Director Yasin Tutuncu said last year 750,000 people visited.
"Entrance to our festival is free of charge," Tutuncu said.
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency signs agreement to restore Fatih Hammam in capital Pristina
After more than 4 years in prison, award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces possible death sentence.
Turkey, China have potential to further improve ties, says Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus
Turkish language course introduced to curriculum in Kuala Lumpur school, a first in Malaysia
Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017
Search engine features animation on homepage of Orhan Veli Kanik watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul
'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says
Originating in Central Asia, tulips passed through Anatolia, arrived in the Netherlands and spread worldwide
Sukru Altay vows to dedicate his next fight in Germany to President Erdogan and Turkish soldiers fighting terrorism in Syria
Al-Aqsa is issue concerning whole Muslim community, with Turkey leading it, says Palestinian scholar
Yeditepe Biennial in Istanbul will display 3,000 works of art
YEE presents Mevlana Jalaluddin al-Rumi’s teachings to Austrians
Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus says 400,000 people used mobile libraries last year
Muhammet Bulut makes tea for Turkish soldiers participating in military operation in Syria's Afrin region