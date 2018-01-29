Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Israeli government made the assertion in response to a petition lodged with Israel’s High Court by a handful of human rights groups.
“The Palestinian protests on Gaza’s border fall into the ‘state of war’ category, thus human rights laws do not apply to the [Israeli army’s] rules of engagement in this regard,” Haaretz reported.
Therefore, the newspaper explained, the Israeli army’s rules of engagement “are consistent with both Israeli and international law”.
It added: “The state opposes the application of human rights laws during times of armed conflict.”
Since the peaceful border rallies began on Mar. 30, at least 47 Palestinian demonstrators -- including five children -- have been martyred by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Thousands of others have reportedly been injured -- more than 140 seriously -- over the same period.
Since Mar. 30, Gazans have staged mass rallies along the Gaza Strip’s eastern border to demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
The rallies are part of a six-week demonstration that will culminate on May 15. That day will mark the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as "The Nakba" or "The Catastrophe".
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour