S.Africa miners reach landmark silicosis settlement

Thousands of miners in South Africa affected by silicosis from exposure to dust reached a breakthrough settlement worth $390 million with several mining companies on Thursday, their lawyers said.
"This is a historic settlement, resulting from years of extensive negotiations," said a statement issued jointly by the miners' representatives and the affected companies.
"The agreement provides meaningful compensation to all eligible workers" who worked for African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony and Sibanye-Stillwater, it added.
It is the first class action settlement of its kind in South Africa and follows three years of negotiations.
Many miners caught silicosis, which has no known cure, while drilling through rock and inhaling silica dust that lodged in their lungs and caused permanent scarring.
Symptoms include persistent coughing and shortness of breath, and the disease regularly leads to tuberculosis and death.
The agreement must now be approved by the South Guateng High Court in Johannesburg.
