Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses

World Bulletin / News Desk
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 1,816.61-point fall from Wednesday's close of 104,725.74 points, while it opened the day at 104,734.98 points.
The USD/TRY exchange rose to 4.2100 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) Thursday, versus 4.1770 at Wednesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 5.0430 by market close, compared with 5.0020 at the previous close, while the British pound/lira exchange rate was 5.7320, up from 5.6900 at Wednesday's close.
The BIST Gold Exchange index increased by 0.46 percent at close. In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,314.00 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Thursday, compared with $1,308.00 at Wednesday's close.
As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $72.88 per barrel -- hovering between $72.50 and $73.64 during Thursday -- climbing from around $66 at the beginning of this year.
BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting
Ankara conveys its condolences to people of Libya over attack targeting election commission HQ
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 10.85 pct in April, up from 10.23 pct in March, according to official data
Konya-based operation against soldiers accused of links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization ongoing in 34 different provinces
Top official of Bahrain-based group says Turkey, as a large Muslim country, brings regions together
Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek
Opposition MHP endorses second term for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish and Bulgarian energy exchange representatives present potential for cooperation in natural gas spot market
Airlines will reciprocally add their flight codes on flights connecting Istanbul and Minsk operated by both parties
No casualties announced from quake hitting southwestern city of Sisakht