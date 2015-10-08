UN's Yemen envoy arrives in Muscat to meet Houthis

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sources close to Griffith told Anadolu Agency that the envoy had arrived in Muscat to meet with Houthi representative Mohamed Abdel Salam and an accompanying delegation.
Abdel Salam, along with several other Houthi officials, has been in Muscat since January. They first met with Griffith early last month on the latter’s first tour of the region.
Griffith is scheduled to travel to Sanaa on Saturday to meet with Houthi representatives there.
Earlier, the UN envoy met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Abd al-Malik al-Makhlafi with whom he discussed the prospects for achieving peace in Yemen.
Griffith is currently working on a peace “roadmap”, which he intends to present to the UN Security Council this summer.
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards
'We urge Israelis to reconsider use of live fire and Palestinian leadership to maintain calls for non-violent protests'
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attack
Trump administration postpones tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from EU, Canada and Mexico
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour