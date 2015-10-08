UN's Yemen envoy arrives in Muscat to meet Houthis

World Bulletin / News Desk

UN envoy for Yemen Martin Griffith arrived in Omani capital Muscat on Thursday as part of a second regional tour aimed at reviving stalled talks between Yemen’s warring rivals.

Sources close to Griffith told Anadolu Agency that the envoy had arrived in Muscat to meet with Houthi representative Mohamed Abdel Salam and an accompanying delegation.

Abdel Salam, along with several other Houthi officials, has been in Muscat since January. They first met with Griffith early last month on the latter’s first tour of the region.

Griffith is scheduled to travel to Sanaa on Saturday to meet with Houthi representatives there.

Earlier, the UN envoy met with Yemeni Foreign Minister Abd al-Malik al-Makhlafi with whom he discussed the prospects for achieving peace in Yemen.

Griffith is currently working on a peace “roadmap”, which he intends to present to the UN Security Council this summer.