09:17, 04 May 2018 Friday

Press agenda on May 04

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend opening ceremonies of Istanbul's historic Nusretiye Mosque and Spice Bazaar after restoration works.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to also attend Istanbul Youth Festival.

ANKARA - Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to announce candidate for upcoming presidential election.

ISTANBUL - When photojournalist Damir Sagolj shot the winning image of this year’s Istanbul Photo Awards at a Bangladesh refugee camp, he knew it was special.

VAN - Some cats in Turkey not only get to live their nine lives, but now they will also get to swim in their own specially-designed pools in summertime.

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

GERMANY

COLOGNE - Malaysia’s former foreign minister has slammed world powers for failing to stop Myanmar regime’s continued “ethnic cleansing policies” against Rohingya Muslims.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Local elections' results in England to be revealed after completion of vote count.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - World Health Organization Director of Emergency Operations Richard Brennan to update reporters on humanitarian crisis hitting Rohingya in and around Cox’s Bazar.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Very early in the morning, along the banks of Lake Hawassa in southern Ethiopia, pelicans swarm an enclosed area with their uniquely majestic poise, some hovering low, others walking beside pedestrians as if they have a common purpose: fish.