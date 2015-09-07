Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:47, 04 May 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:08, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Deadly India superstorms kill nearly 150
Deadly India superstorms kill nearly 150

A deadly dust storm claimed 121 lives in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Punjab, while an electric storm, in which lightning struck an estimate 40,000 times, left 21 people dead in the country's south.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A series of powerful super storms that tore through India this week have killed 143 people, as officials warned Friday the death toll could rise with more extreme weather expected.

Thousands of people in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had their homes destroyed by the freak storm, which was packing winds of up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour.

A total of 76 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous province, the state disaster management department said, with Agra district one of the worst hit areas, with at least 43 people killed.

"We couldn't sleep and were worried if the storm hits again. We took precautions and secured everything but nothing can stand up to nature's fury," 40-year-old Agra resident Munna Lal Jha told AFP.

Twenty-four people were killed in a single village in Kheragarh, near Agra, local media reported.

Thirty-nine deaths were reported in the neighbouring desert state of Rajasthan, which was hit by winds of over 100 kilometres per hour, destroying houses, tearing up electricity networks, and uprooting trees.

The India Meteorological Department has warned there are likely to be more storms over a wider area Saturday.

Storms and lightning strikes kill thousands of people every year in India but this was one of the most severe series of storms in recent decades.

The head of the Telangana state disaster management department, R V Chandravadan, said volatile weather will also continue in the southern region.

Seven people were killed on Thursday in lightening strikes and strong winds, which knocked down walls and tore up trees in the state.

"We have similar weather warnings for next two days," Chandravadan told AFP.

Another 14 people were killed in Andhra Pradesh, which was hit by more than 41,000 lightning strikes late Tuesday.



Related india storm
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US  
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies

Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports  
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

News

Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast
Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast

Storm caused 90 mn euros in damage: Dutch insurers
Storm caused 90 mn euros in damage Dutch insurers

At least 13 dead in heavy California rain, mudflows
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain mudflows

Massive winter storm slams US East Coast
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

Storm Eleanor brings chaos to Europe
Storm Eleanor brings chaos to Europe

Philippines Tropical storm death toll rises to 14
Philippines Tropical storm death toll rises to 14

77 killed as powerful dust storms ravage north India
77 killed as powerful dust storms ravage north India

Indian PM pays informal visit to China
Indian PM pays informal visit to China

Indian court calls for fair trial in murder case
Indian court calls for fair trial in murder case

Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case
Indian court clears ex-minister in Muslim massacre case

Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing
Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing

Two Indian journalists killed in 24 hours
Two Indian journalists killed in 24 hours






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 