Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:44, 04 May 2018 Friday
Latin America
Update: 15:58, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Brazil said Thursday it has been forced to accept either tariffs or quotas by the US, despite what Washington described as a preliminary deal to resolve a dispute over US tariffs on steel and aluminum.

However, on May 1 the Trump administration held off on imposing the measures against Canada, Mexico and the EU, giving them a 30 day reprieve. It also said that it had "agreements in principle" with Argentina, Australia and Brazil that would be finalized "shortly." 

But Brazilian officials say that agreement was one-sided.

A Brazilian government source told AFP on Thursday that the move was an "ultimatum."

"US authorities announced the decision to interrupt the negotiating process and to apply immediately to Brazil the additional tariffs that were temporarily suspended or, alternatively and without any possibility of further negotiation, unilateral restrictive quotas," the ministry of industry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the industry ministry said Thursday in an email that "the Brazilian government understands that negotiations ended," adding that Brasilia "remains open for dialogue."

The government says that the aluminum sector has now decided to accept the 10 percent tariffs, while the steel sector is opting for quotas, which are seen as less damaging than the 25 percent tariff. 

Brazil accounts for about 14 percent of US steel imports, while the US market accounted for 32.9 percent of all Brazil's steel exports last year, the Brazilian government says. 



Related US brazil steel aluminum
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US  
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies

Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports  
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

News

Trump orders tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Trump orders tariffs on steel aluminum imports

Turkey's steel production soars 8.7 percent in February
Turkey's steel production soars 8 7 percent in February

Turkey to break record in steel production
Turkey to break record in steel production

Turkey's crude steel production rises
Turkey's crude steel production rises

Turkey's crude steel production rises 5.3pct in 2016
Turkey's crude steel production rises 5 3pct in 2016

Iran boosts steel output and exports
Iran boosts steel output and exports

Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in Rio
Brazil to close half of its 'peace police' units in

Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence
Brazil's Lula spends first day of 12-year prison sentence

Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula
Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for Lula

Siemens to invest 1 bn euros in Brazil to 'unleash growth'
Siemens to invest 1 bn euros in Brazil to 'unleash

Turkey, Brazil energy investments can be $440m by 2026
Turkey Brazil energy investments can be 440m by 2026

US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

US lawmakers slam undisclosed Saudi deployment
US lawmakers slam undisclosed Saudi deployment

US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 