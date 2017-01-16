Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

World Bulletin / News Desk
Brazil said Thursday it has been forced to accept either tariffs or quotas by the US, despite what Washington described as a preliminary deal to resolve a dispute over US tariffs on steel and aluminum.
However, on May 1 the Trump administration held off on imposing the measures against Canada, Mexico and the EU, giving them a 30 day reprieve. It also said that it had "agreements in principle" with Argentina, Australia and Brazil that would be finalized "shortly."
But Brazilian officials say that agreement was one-sided.
A Brazilian government source told AFP on Thursday that the move was an "ultimatum."
"US authorities announced the decision to interrupt the negotiating process and to apply immediately to Brazil the additional tariffs that were temporarily suspended or, alternatively and without any possibility of further negotiation, unilateral restrictive quotas," the ministry of industry said in a statement on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the industry ministry said Thursday in an email that "the Brazilian government understands that negotiations ended," adding that Brasilia "remains open for dialogue."
The government says that the aluminum sector has now decided to accept the 10 percent tariffs, while the steel sector is opting for quotas, which are seen as less damaging than the 25 percent tariff.
Brazil accounts for about 14 percent of US steel imports, while the US market accounted for 32.9 percent of all Brazil's steel exports last year, the Brazilian government says.
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.