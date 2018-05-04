Chad PM resigns as constitutional changes boost president's powers

World Bulletin / News Desk
Chad's prime minister and his government resigned on Thursday, according to a presidential statement, as controversial constitutional changes took effect in a move that bolsters President Idriss Deby's powers.
The measures establish a full presidential regime without prime minister or vice president and were passed by lawmakers on Monday.
The head of state is due to sign them into law on Friday.
A statement read on national television on Thursday announced Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke and his government had stepped aside.
The constitutional changes comes despite opposition warnings that it would undermine democracy.
An appeal for the annulment of the bill, tabled Wednesday by 26 lawmakers of the Chadian opposition, was rejected Thursday after being heard by the constitutional court.
The changes will increase presidential terms to six years with a limit of two terms. The current mandate is five years with no limits on re-election.
The vote comes amid growing political tensions in Chad, ranked by Transparency International as one of the world's most corrupt nations, as opposition groups boycotted a forum last month discussing the proposed changes.
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.