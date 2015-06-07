Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US

World Bulletin / News Desk
Last month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system. In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters had approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.
According to a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Washington, Turkish expats in the U.S. will be able to vote for nine days from 9.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. local time at the Turkish embassy in Washington and in consulate generals in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Chicago.
If no presidential candidate can obtain an absolute majority of votes, a second round will be held on July 8.
Turkish expats in the U.S. will also be able to vote for the second round between June 30-July 4.
Over 100,000 Turks are eligible to vote across the U.S..
New York is home to the largest Turkish population in the country, with 38,000 people.
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting
Ankara conveys its condolences to people of Libya over attack targeting election commission HQ
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 10.85 pct in April, up from 10.23 pct in March, according to official data
Konya-based operation against soldiers accused of links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization ongoing in 34 different provinces
Top official of Bahrain-based group says Turkey, as a large Muslim country, brings regions together
Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek