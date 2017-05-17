Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:46, 04 May 2018 Friday
Europe
Update: 10:26, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court
IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court

In February, panels of Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC sanctions

World Bulletin / News Desk

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to move Swiss supreme court against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision, which cleared some Russian athletes of doping.

"l will not comment on ongoing procedure […] We fully respect Swiss Federal Tribunal," IOC President Thomas Bach said at a news conference on Thursday following IOC Executive Board’s meetings in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In February, the CAS judging panels upheld appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC sanctions.

Speaking about the judgment, Bach said the CAS decision would not mean these Russian athletes are innocent and there has still been suspicions on these Russian athletes.

Commenting on the world boxing body, AIBA, Bach said: "Our concerns on governance, financial and sporting integrity are continuing."

"We retain our right to exclude boxing from the program of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," Bach warned.



Related russia ioc swiss court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US  
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies

Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports  
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

News

UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov
UNSC unrepresentative says Russia's Lavrov

Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Israel staring at Iran finds itself before Russia
Israel staring at Iran finds itself before Russia

Russia, South Korea discuss historic summit
Russia South Korea discuss historic summit

New round of Astana talks to be held mid-May
New round of Astana talks to be held mid-May

IOC lifts doping ban on Russia
IOC lifts doping ban on Russia

European IOC chief arrested in Rio over ticket scam
European IOC chief arrested in Rio over ticket scam

Olympics chief confirms refugees to attend Rio Games
Olympics chief confirms refugees to attend Rio Games

IOC announces emergency $2mn fund to help refugees
IOC announces emergency 2mn fund to help refugees

World athletics rocked by 'wild' doping allegations
World athletics rocked by 'wild' doping allegations

Bishkek becomes capital of Islamic Culture
Bishkek becomes capital of Islamic Culture






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 