IOC to appeal Russian doping cases at Swiss court

World Bulletin / News Desk

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to move Swiss supreme court against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision, which cleared some Russian athletes of doping.

"l will not comment on ongoing procedure […] We fully respect Swiss Federal Tribunal," IOC President Thomas Bach said at a news conference on Thursday following IOC Executive Board’s meetings in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In February, the CAS judging panels upheld appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC sanctions.

Speaking about the judgment, Bach said the CAS decision would not mean these Russian athletes are innocent and there has still been suspicions on these Russian athletes.

Commenting on the world boxing body, AIBA, Bach said: "Our concerns on governance, financial and sporting integrity are continuing."

"We retain our right to exclude boxing from the program of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," Bach warned.