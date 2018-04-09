Worldbulletin News

17:46, 04 May 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 10:42, 04 May 2018 Friday

Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Afrin
Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Afrin

Soldier was taking part in sweep and clear activities in Syria's northwestern Afrin region

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier was killed in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region on Thursday during the military’s sweep and clear activities, a statement said.

In the statement, the Turkish General Staff said the soldier was killed in Afrin region when an improvised explosive detonated during the military’s sweep and clear activities.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from Afrin amid growing threats from the region. On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012. 

After liberating the area from the terror group, Turkish military have also been continuing efforts to search and destroy hand-made explosives and mines planted by the YPG/PKK terrorists. 

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

 


