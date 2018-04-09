Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the statement, the Turkish General Staff said the soldier was killed in Afrin region when an improvised explosive detonated during the military’s sweep and clear activities.
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorist groups from Afrin amid growing threats from the region. On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated Afrin town center, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012.
After liberating the area from the terror group, Turkish military have also been continuing efforts to search and destroy hand-made explosives and mines planted by the YPG/PKK terrorists.
According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch was aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.