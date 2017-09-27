Today in History May 04

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1471
|In England, the Yorkists defeat the Lancastrians at the Battle of Tewkesbury.
|1626
|American Indians sell Manhattan Island for $24 in cloth and buttons.
|1715
|A French manufacturer debuts the first folding umbrella.
|1776
|Rhode Island declares independence from England.
|1795
|Thousands of rioters enter jails in Lyons, France, and massacre 99 Jacobin prisoners.
|1814
|Napoleon Bonaparte disembarks at Portoferraio on the island of Elba in the Mediterranean.
|1863
|The Battle of Chancellorsville ends when Union Army retreats.
|1864
|Union General Ulysses S. Grant's forces cross the Rapidan River and meet Robert E. Lee's Confederate army.
|1927
|A balloon soars over 40,000 feet for the first time.
|1930
|Mahatma Gandhi is arrested by the British.
|1942
|The Battle of the Coral Sea commences.
|1942
|The United States begins food rationing.
|1961
|13 civil rights activists, dubbed Freedom Riders, begin a bus trip through the South.
|1970
|Ohio National Guardsmen open fire on student protesters at Kent State University, killing four and wounding nine others.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.