17:46, 04 May 2018 Friday
History
Update: 11:11, 04 May 2018 Friday

Today in History May 04
Today in History May 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1471   In England, the Yorkists defeat the Lancastrians at the Battle of Tewkesbury.
1626   American Indians sell Manhattan Island for $24 in cloth and buttons.
1715   A French manufacturer debuts the first folding umbrella.
1776   Rhode Island declares independence from England.
1795   Thousands of rioters enter jails in Lyons, France, and massacre 99 Jacobin prisoners.
1814   Napoleon Bonaparte disembarks at Portoferraio on the island of Elba in the Mediterranean.
1863   The Battle of Chancellorsville ends when Union Army retreats.
1864   Union General Ulysses S. Grant's forces cross the Rapidan River and meet Robert E. Lee's Confederate army.
1927   A balloon soars over 40,000 feet for the first time.
1930   Mahatma Gandhi is arrested by the British.
1942   The Battle of the Coral Sea commences.
1942   The United States begins food rationing.
1961   13 civil rights activists, dubbed Freedom Riders, begin a bus trip through the South.
1970   Ohio National Guardsmen open fire on student protesters at Kent State University, killing four and wounding nine others.


