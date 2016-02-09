TIKA donates office equipment to Gambian Supreme Court

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has on Thursday donated office equipment to Gambia’s Supreme Court.

The donated items were computers, printers, photocopiers and projectors, among others.

The items were handed over to President of Gambia’s Supreme Court and Chief Justice Hassan Jallow by Turkish ambassador Ismail Sefa Yuceer.

“Gambia is a country that is transitioning to democracy and in a democracy better justice delivery is of special importance,” Yuceer said.

Turkey has also donated similar items to country’s Justice Ministry few months ago.

“We have been making efforts to ensure the efficient running of the Supreme Court and this equipment will be of huge help,” Jallow said.

Murat Oral, TIKA’s regional director was present at the handing over ceremony in Banjul.

Meanwhile, TIKA has also donated sixty flags to Gambian military at the country’s defense headquarters in Banjul as Yuceer and Oral met the country military chief Masanneh Kinteh.

Turkey and Gambia has a longstanding cooperation in the area of security and over 7000 Gambian military men have so far been trained in Turkey.

Turkey is also helping the Gambian army with logistical support which is due to arrive in the country later this year, army chief Kinteh has said.