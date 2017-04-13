Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:46, 04 May 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 12:25, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 258 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey on Thursday, according to security sources.

The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said gendarmerie forces held 25 migrants in the northwestern Kirklareli province.

The migrants are Afghan, Pakistani and Syrian nationals. Two alleged human smugglers were arrested.

Separately in the central Anatolian Sivas province, police stopped a passenger bus for a routine control and held nine undocumented Afghan migrants, the sources added.

Moreover, police detained 74 undocumented migrants -- also Afghan, Pakistani and Syrian nationals -- in the western Aydin province, who were trying to go to Greece through illegal means.

A suspect was arrested and remanded in custody for human smuggling.

Another 113 migrants were held in Dikili and Bademli districts of western Izmir province.

Separately in western Manisa province, police rounded up 37 migrants from Pakistani origin. 

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s premier
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s premier

Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects

Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US

Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses

BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs

Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president

Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Tripoli

Ankara conveys its condolences to people of Libya over attack targeting election commission HQ  
Turkey's annual inflation at 10 85 pct in April
Turkey's annual inflation at 10.85 pct in April

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 10.85 pct in April, up from 10.23 pct in March, according to official data
Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey
Warrants issued for 70 FETO-linked soldiers in Turkey

Konya-based operation against soldiers accused of links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization ongoing in 34 different provinces
Turkey's potential for Islamic banks 'very big'
Turkey's potential for Islamic banks 'very big'

Top official of Bahrain-based group says Turkey, as a large Muslim country, brings regions together
60 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
60 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia
Turkey to relocate consulate general in Russia

Consulate general in Novorossiysk to close
Turkish deputy premier slams S amp P's Turkey rating
Turkish deputy premier slams S&P's Turkey rating

Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek

News

Tensions rise at Lesbos protest over migrants
Tensions rise at Lesbos protest over migrants

Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Nearly 1,000 migrants held in Greece
Nearly 1 000 migrants held in Greece

Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 300 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 100 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives, but also pools
Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives but also

Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses

Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year

HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 