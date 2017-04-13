Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said gendarmerie forces held 25 migrants in the northwestern Kirklareli province.
The migrants are Afghan, Pakistani and Syrian nationals. Two alleged human smugglers were arrested.
Separately in the central Anatolian Sivas province, police stopped a passenger bus for a routine control and held nine undocumented Afghan migrants, the sources added.
Moreover, police detained 74 undocumented migrants -- also Afghan, Pakistani and Syrian nationals -- in the western Aydin province, who were trying to go to Greece through illegal means.
A suspect was arrested and remanded in custody for human smuggling.
Another 113 migrants were held in Dikili and Bademli districts of western Izmir province.
Separately in western Manisa province, police rounded up 37 migrants from Pakistani origin.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting
Ankara conveys its condolences to people of Libya over attack targeting election commission HQ
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 10.85 pct in April, up from 10.23 pct in March, according to official data
Konya-based operation against soldiers accused of links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization ongoing in 34 different provinces
Top official of Bahrain-based group says Turkey, as a large Muslim country, brings regions together
Former Treasury Undersecretariat employees, ex-police personnel among those held
Standard & Poor's timing to downgrade Turkey's credit rate is wrong and analysis insufficient: Mehmet Simsek