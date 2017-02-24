Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:45, 04 May 2018 Friday
Cyprus
Update: 12:36, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response to the framework presented by the UN chief Antonio Guterres during Cyprus Conference in the Swiss Alps back in June 2017, Turkish Cypriot president said on Thursday.

In a statement, Mustafa Akinci said: "Rather than giving a positive response to my genuine call on the matter [Guterres framework], the Greek Cypriot side have chosen to speak of a nonexistent document dated July 4 for the past two days.

“Unfortunately, this stance shows that they will continue to divert and distort the Guterres Framework and unfortunately this is not an approach that would aid resolution." 

The Guterres Framework is a one-page document which included five major topics such as territory, political equality, property, equivalent treatment and security and guarantees. 

The Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades claims that a change to the original framework was suggested by himself on July 4.

However, such amendment does not exist and is not accepted by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus or the UN.

Underscoring that the Guterres Framework is a document presented to both sides on June 30, 2017, Akinci said: "This document, which the UN has given to the sides and does not have another version and was confirmed by the UN Secretary General Guterres in New York on September 23, 2017."

Akinci stressed that the aim of Greek Cypriot side is only to occupy both the nations by levelling allegations. 

"I could not remain silent as a long-lasting period of recession and tension is rapidly proceeding, and a permanent division on our island is becoming a greater possibility. I'd like to once again recall that this is an effort to fulfill a historic responsibility," he added.

He further asserted that the Turkish Cypriot side will not be a part of an open-ended and non-result-oriented process. 

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.



Related cyprus greece
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians
Brazil's Supreme Court tightens screws on accused politicians

The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government. 
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel aluminum tariffs
Brazil says US gave 'ultimatum' over steel, aluminum tariffs

Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US  
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies

Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports  
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.

News

Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots
Turkey will continue backing Turkish Cypriots

Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move
Turkish Cyprus blasts Greek side's soccer-blocking move

Cyprus talks hit 'snag over rotating presidency issue'
Cyprus talks hit 'snag over rotating presidency issue'

Cyprus smashes tourist income record in 2017
Cyprus smashes tourist income record in 2017

Turkish Cypriots 'must be part' of drilling decisions
Turkish Cypriots 'must be part' of drilling decisions

Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

Greek economy back on track
Greek economy back on track

Nearly 1,000 migrants held in Greece
Nearly 1 000 migrants held in Greece

Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade
Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade

Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers
Turkey slams EU over remarks on detained Greek soldiers

Far-right group attacks migrants on Greek island
Far-right group attacks migrants on Greek island






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 