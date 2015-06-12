Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

World Bulletin / News Desk
The US state of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, causing lava to spew out of ground fissures in residential areas and prompting thousands of people to flee.
Local news footage showed streams of lava snaking through a forest and The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported "steam and lava emissions from a crack in Leilani Subdivision in the area of Mohala Street" following the blast.
Residents of that impacted area, some 1,700 people, were under mandatory evacuation after the burst from Kilauea, one of the most active volcanos in the world.
In addition to the obligatory evacuations, many areas fell under voluntary evacuation zones, affecting some 10,000 people, according to a local official.
US Geological Survey authorities of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory unit were both on the ground and headed into the air to assess the eruption, which followed some 100 small earthquakes in recent days and began around 4:45 pm local time (0245 GMT Friday), according to the agency.
Earlier, at 10:30 am, a larger 5.0-magnitude earthquake south of the Puu Oo volcano cone triggered rockfalls and potential collapse into a crater on the volcano, according to USGS.
Big Island resident Janice Wei told AFP she felt "a big shake underneath my feet" and then said immediately after she saw a giant pink plume of smoke.
"We've been waiting for big movement from the crater, after so many small earthquakes," she told AFP.
Using his drone, area resident Jeremiah Osuna captured video footage of the red-hot lava flow, describing it as a "curtain of fire."
"It sounded like if you were to put a bunch of rocks into a dryer and turn it on as high as you could," he told Honolulu television station KOHN.
Following the eruption authorities warned of subsequent "lava inundation," fire, smoke, and additional earthquakes.
The agency said those downwind of the dissipating plume "may experience a dusting of ash," warning of "potentially lethal concentrations of sulfur dioxide gas" in the zone as well as methane blasts that could propel large rocks and debris in adjacent areas.
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.