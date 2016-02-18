Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:45, 04 May 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 17:24, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record
BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record

Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

World Bulletin / News Desk

German high-end carmaker BMW said Friday it booked a strong first three months with record first-quarter shipments and profits, confirming its targets for the full year.

But operating, or underlying profits fell 3.1 percent to 2.8 billion euros, on the back of revenues down 5.1 percent at 22.7 billion.

BMW said its turnover and operating profit were both braked by currency effects, arguing sales would otherwise have remained around the same level as last year.

Away from the figures, chief executive Harald Krueger highlighted "crucial strategic decisions" the firm had taken in the first quarter to lay the foundations for more connected, electric-powered future cars.

It has agreed with Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, its historic rival, to merge the two firms' apps for car-sharing, ride-hailing and locating parking spaces and electric car charging points, and opened an autonomous driving research centre outside Munich.

Meanwhile BMW struck a deal with local firm Great Wall to build all-electric Mini cars in China and previewed a battery-powered version of its X3 SUV.

Unit sales added 3.0 percent worldwide, at 604,629 vehicles between flagship BMW, compact Mini and luxury Rolls-Royce.

The figures offered little sign that revelations early in the year that the group had cooperated with Daimler and Volkswagen to fund tests of diesel exhaust gases on live monkeys put off buyers, with sales adding 1.0 percent in Europe, 4.0 percent in the Americas and 6.3 percent in China.

Looking ahead to the full year, BMW expects to book new records for unit sales and revenue, with pre-tax profits of "at least the previous financial year's level" of 10.7 billion euros.



Related bmw
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
BMW races into 2018 with sales profits record
BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record

Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
Global food prices almost steady in April
Global food prices almost steady in April

FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey s economy to grow 4 7 pct this year
Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct this year

Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth

The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Turkey earns 1 4B in hazelnut exports in 8 months
Turkey earns $1.4B in hazelnut exports in 8 months

Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter
Eurozone growth slows sharply in first quarter

The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up
Britain demands overseas tax havens open up

Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches
Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches

'Around 792 roles will be made redundant,' says bank
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1
BP profits surge by 71 percent in Q1

British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Turkey s economic performance truly impressive
Turkey’s economic performance truly impressive

Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Amazon bringing 3 000 more jobs to Canada
Amazon bringing 3,000 more jobs to Canada

Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul goes up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters
Russia lifts sanctions on Turkish tomato exporters

Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012
UK's Q1 growth slowest since 2012

UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Russian Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged
Russian Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors

News

EU raids automaker BMW in massive cartel case
EU raids automaker BMW in massive cartel case

BMW picks Britain for electric Mini despite Brexit
BMW picks Britain for electric Mini despite Brexit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 