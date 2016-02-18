BMW races into 2018 with sales, profits record

World Bulletin / News Desk
German high-end carmaker BMW said Friday it booked a strong first three months with record first-quarter shipments and profits, confirming its targets for the full year.
But operating, or underlying profits fell 3.1 percent to 2.8 billion euros, on the back of revenues down 5.1 percent at 22.7 billion.
BMW said its turnover and operating profit were both braked by currency effects, arguing sales would otherwise have remained around the same level as last year.
Away from the figures, chief executive Harald Krueger highlighted "crucial strategic decisions" the firm had taken in the first quarter to lay the foundations for more connected, electric-powered future cars.
It has agreed with Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, its historic rival, to merge the two firms' apps for car-sharing, ride-hailing and locating parking spaces and electric car charging points, and opened an autonomous driving research centre outside Munich.
Meanwhile BMW struck a deal with local firm Great Wall to build all-electric Mini cars in China and previewed a battery-powered version of its X3 SUV.
Unit sales added 3.0 percent worldwide, at 604,629 vehicles between flagship BMW, compact Mini and luxury Rolls-Royce.
The figures offered little sign that revelations early in the year that the group had cooperated with Daimler and Volkswagen to fund tests of diesel exhaust gases on live monkeys put off buyers, with sales adding 1.0 percent in Europe, 4.0 percent in the Americas and 6.3 percent in China.
Looking ahead to the full year, BMW expects to book new records for unit sales and revenue, with pre-tax profits of "at least the previous financial year's level" of 10.7 billion euros.
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products
UK gross domestic product estimated to have grown 0.1 pct in first quarter of 2018, according to ONS data
Bank warns of growing inflation risks because of geopolitical factors