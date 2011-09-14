Update: 09:19, 05 May 2018 Saturday

Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Friday nominated Muharrem Ince as its presidential candidate for the June 24 early elections.

In a rally in the capital Ankara, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu formally announced the CHP's choice of Ince as their presidential hopeful.

"I will not just be my party's president, but a president for all people in Turkey," Yalova MP Ince said.

On April 20, parliament passed a bill calling for early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.