Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Friday nominated Muharrem Ince as its presidential candidate for the June 24 early elections.
In a rally in the capital Ankara, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu formally announced the CHP's choice of Ince as their presidential hopeful.
"I will not just be my party's president, but a president for all people in Turkey," Yalova MP Ince said.
On April 20, parliament passed a bill calling for early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.
