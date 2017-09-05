World slammed for ‘doing nothing’ over Rohingya issue

World Bulletin / News Desk
Malaysia’s former foreign minister has slammed world powers for failing to stop Myanmar regime’s continued “ethnic cleansing policies” against Rohingya Muslims.
“Myanmar knows that they are protected by the members of the major powers, like China, like Russia,” Syed Hamid Albar said, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency.
“Nothing is done on Myanmar, so why should they stop all the atrocities? They feel that they can get away, scot-free, doing whatever they think is right to make sure that Myanmar becomes a pure Buddhist state,” he said.
Since Aug. 25, 2017, some 750,000 refugees, mostly children and women, fled Myanmar when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community, according to the Amnesty International.
At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine state from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, according to Doctors Without Borders.
In a report published on Dec. 12, the global humanitarian organization said the deaths of 71.7 percent or 6,700 Rohingya were caused by violence. They include 730 children below the age of 5.
Albar, who served as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) special envoy for Myanmar between 2014 and 2017, stressed that the regime forces committed crimes against humanity.
“There is consensus that there have been crimes against humanity, there is ethnic cleansing, there is genocide, this satisfies all the legal condition, and yet we cannot do anything,” he said.
