Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday met his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari in capital Ankara as part of his official visit to Turkey.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Foreign Ministry residence, Cavusoglu said al-Jaafari is in Turkey to attend the joint economic commission meeting.
Cavusoglu and al-Jaafari spoke frequently over the phone and met at many international meetings, the Turkish foreign minister said.
Bilateral issues, regional matters and current situation in Iraq were among topics discussed in previous meetings, Cavusoglu said.
“We discussed current issues with al-Jaafari, including cooperation against terrorism and Turkey’s efforts towards reconstruction of Iraq, which includes our pledge of $5 billion. We aim to open the second border crossing and increase bilateral trade,” Cavusoglu tweeted later.
Al-Jaafari, for his part, thanked Cavusoglu for his hospitality, and emphasized the Turkish foreign minister’s dynamism.
Iraqi foreign minister said he hoped the bilateral meeting would eliminate knots in relations between the two countries.
