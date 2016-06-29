Update: 11:17, 05 May 2018 Saturday

Four South African miners die following earthquake

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four South African miners have died in a mine about 70 kilometers west of Johannesburg, the mining company said in a statement on Friday.

James Wellsted, the spokesman for mining operator Sibanye-Stillwater, said the deaths are linked to an earthquake that took place at the mine on Thursday.

He said 10 of 13 miners who were trapped have been freed and six are at hospital. He said two are still unaccounted for.

Mining safety standards in South Africa, one of the world's largest producers of gold and other precious metals, have been called into question following a number of fatalities at mines across the country.

South Africa also has one of the deepest mines in the world.