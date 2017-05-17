Update: 14:41, 05 May 2018 Saturday

Germany hosts over 2,500 Syrian refugees from Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany has ranked first in hosting Syrian refugees from Turkey in 2017, with more than 2,500 people settling in the European nation, according to Turkish migration authority data.

The Directorate General of Migration Authority data revealed that Germany tops the list with 2,733 Syrians living there under temporary protection.

Holland ranked second with 2,128 Syrians, followed by the U.S., which allowed settlement for 1,064 Syrians.

In Finland, 845 Syrians settled and 790 others were now in France.

According to the report, 12,000 people left Turkey to settle down in other countries in 2017.

It also said Turkey sent 6,148 Syrians to Canada, 4,829 others to Germany between 2014 and 2018; 3,900 Syrians were sent to the U.S., while 2,609 others were sent to Holland and 1,699 to England during the same period.