Customer protectionism 'important' for banking sector

World Bulletin / News Desk
Customer protectionism became a "very important" agenda for the banking sector, chief executive officer of Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad said.
"Customer protectionism has become a very important agenda in the banking sector because there has been a lot of apps and things which are taking out customer information," Dato' Haji Mohd Bin Abdul Wahid told Anadolu Agency late Wednesday, on the sidelines of the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI) Global Forum in Istanbul.
The two-day CIBAFI Global Forum 2018, which ended Thursday with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner, focused on how the industry will fulfill its obligations while remaining competitive and relevant within global financial markets.
Wahid said the banks have to be careful when getting involved in technology since there is no compromise on customer data that has been given away.
He stressed the customer data should be accurate and said: "We have to educate customers towards protecting their data as well.
"Customer protection is very important moving forward, especially with the advancement of technology. The banks have got to play a role in this."
Wahid said the banks should invest in technology and properly train their staff on which information can be given.
Commenting on the Malaysian business with Turkey, Wahid said Kuala Lumpur wants to engage with the Turkish banks.
"In terms of relationship with Turkish banks, we and Malaysia hope to engage with the Turkish participation banks and see how we can work together, exchange information and increase trade among Turkish and Malaysian banks because there is a lot of common things that we can do with Turkey," Wahid said.
Bank's profits before tax total $4.8 billion in first 3 months of 2018
CEO of Bank Muamalat Malaysia says banks should be careful when getting involved in technology
Net profit at the Munich-based group added 1.2 percent year-on-year to reach 2.3 billion euros ($2.8 billion).
FAO food price index slightly higher from March, averaging 173.5 points in April
Turkey’s economic growth in 2019 expected at 4.2 percent, according to Spring 2018 Economic Forecast by European Commission
The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, and by 2.0 percent in 2019, the same forecast as in February.
BIST 100 rises 0.01 pct; USD/TRY and EUR/TRY exchange rates drop
Volume of export increases by over 24 percent, value drops by 4.7 percent in first eight months of export season
The data confirms a warning last week by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that growth in the 19-country single currency bloc was reaching "some moderation" in the face of protectionist dangers.
Territories such as the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos will have until December 31, 2020 to create public registers of so-called beneficial ownership or face direct intervention by London.
British Petroleum's underlying replacement cost profit for first quarter of 2018 reach $2.6 billion
Central bank’s decision to raise effective rate by 75 basis points a step in the right direction, says IMF mission chief
Online retailing giant will add to its Vancouver tech hub operation
BIST 100 rises 0.30 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0470
Previously, limited number of Turkish tomato exporters were allowed by Russian Agricultural Ministry to sell products