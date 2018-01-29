Gaza violence exacerbates suffering of children

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli security forces have killed five Palestinian children and injured hundreds others during protests in Gaza over the past five weeks, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.
"Over the past five weeks, five children were killed and hundreds were injured in largely peaceful protests in Gaza," UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Geert Cappelaere said in a statement on Friday.
Noting that children have been showing signs of severe distress and trauma, Cappelaere said: “The escalating violence in Gaza has exacerbated the suffering of children whose lives have already been unbearably difficult for several years. Half of all children depend on humanitarian assistance, and one in four needs psychosocial care.
“Yesterday, our UNICEF special representative visited a 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound, causing a severe injury close to his heart. He is now home recovering after being in hospital for two weeks. It is hard for him to be optimistic through the pain, but when he gets better, he wants to be a doctor, like the ones who helped him survive," Cappelaere said.
Warning about the minimal power supply in Gaza which disrupted water and sanitation services, severely reducing the availability of drinking water,0 Cappelaere said: "Nine out of 10 families do not have regular access to safe water.
"UNICEF renews its calls for all those with influence to protect children and keep them out of harm’s way. Children belong in schools, homes and playgrounds – they should never be targeted or encouraged to participate in violence."
A series of demonstrations in Gaza began on March 30 and are set to continue until May 15. The participants are protesting their forced evictions and displacement since 1948 and calling for an end to the 11-year blockade on Gaza.
The UN high commissioner for human rights on last Friday urged Israel not to use excessive force and called for those responsible for the many Palestinian deaths in Gaza over the past month to be held accountable.
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports