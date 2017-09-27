Worldbulletin News

14:15, 05 May 2018 Saturday
Today in History May 05
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1494   Christopher Columbus lands on the island of Jamaica, which he names Santa Gloria.
1814   British attack the American forces at Ft. Ontario, Oswego, New York.
1821   Napoleon Bonaparte dies in exile on the island of St. Helena.
1834   The first mainland railway line opens in Belgium.
1862   Union and Confederate forces clash at the Battle of Williamsburg, part of the Peninsular Campaign.
1862   Mexican forces loyal to Benito Juarez defeat troops sent by Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla.
1886   A bomb explodes on the fourth day of a workers' strike in Chicago.
1912   Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda begins publishing.
1916   U.S. Marines invade the Dominican Republic.
1917   Eugene Jacques Bullard becomes the first African-American aviator when he earns a flying certificate with the French Air Service.
1920   Anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are arrested for murder.
1935   American Jesse Owens sets the long jump record.
1942   General Joseph Stilwell learns that the Japanese have cut his railway out of China and is forced to lead his troops into India.
1945   Holland and Denmark are liberated from Nazi control.
1961   Alan Shepard becomes the first American in space.
1965   173rd Airborne Brigade arrives in Bien Hoa-Vung, Vietnam, the first regular U.S. Army unit deployed to that country.
1968   U.S. Air Force planes hit Nhi Ha, South Vietnam in support of attacking infantrymen.
1969   Pulitzer Prize awarded to Norman Mailer for his 'nonfiction novel' Armies of the Night, an account of the 1967 anti-Vietnam War march on the Pentagon.
1987   Congress opens Iran-Contra hearings.
2000   The Sun, Earth, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn align - Earth's moon is also almost in this alignment - leading to Doomsday predictions of massive natural disasters, although such a 'grand confluence' occurs about once in every century.


