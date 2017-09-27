Today in History May 05

|1494
|Christopher Columbus lands on the island of Jamaica, which he names Santa Gloria.
|1814
|British attack the American forces at Ft. Ontario, Oswego, New York.
|1821
|Napoleon Bonaparte dies in exile on the island of St. Helena.
|1834
|The first mainland railway line opens in Belgium.
|1862
|Union and Confederate forces clash at the Battle of Williamsburg, part of the Peninsular Campaign.
|1862
|Mexican forces loyal to Benito Juarez defeat troops sent by Napoleon III in the Battle of Puebla.
|1886
|A bomb explodes on the fourth day of a workers' strike in Chicago.
|1912
|Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda begins publishing.
|1916
|U.S. Marines invade the Dominican Republic.
|1917
|Eugene Jacques Bullard becomes the first African-American aviator when he earns a flying certificate with the French Air Service.
|1920
|Anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are arrested for murder.
|1935
|American Jesse Owens sets the long jump record.
|1942
|General Joseph Stilwell learns that the Japanese have cut his railway out of China and is forced to lead his troops into India.
|1945
|Holland and Denmark are liberated from Nazi control.
|1961
|Alan Shepard becomes the first American in space.
|1965
|173rd Airborne Brigade arrives in Bien Hoa-Vung, Vietnam, the first regular U.S. Army unit deployed to that country.
|1968
|U.S. Air Force planes hit Nhi Ha, South Vietnam in support of attacking infantrymen.
|1969
|Pulitzer Prize awarded to Norman Mailer for his 'nonfiction novel' Armies of the Night, an account of the 1967 anti-Vietnam War march on the Pentagon.
|1987
|Congress opens Iran-Contra hearings.
|2000
|The Sun, Earth, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn align - Earth's moon is also almost in this alignment - leading to Doomsday predictions of massive natural disasters, although such a 'grand confluence' occurs about once in every century.
