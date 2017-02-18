Update: 09:55, 05 May 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on May 05

World Bulletin / News Desk

Trump dismisses Stormy Daniels furore as 'crap'

Major quake hits Hawaii as volcano erupts

NASA to launch new Mars lander

Germany fetes Marx at 200

Japanese bullfighting lifts 'men-only' rule

US-politics-Russia-investigation,WRAP

WASHINGTON

An angry Donald Trump dismisses a growing storm over a hush money payment to an adult movie star as "crap" as it threatens to become a second front in the president's deepening legal troubles.

LOS ANGELES

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes Hawaii's Big Island, prompting fresh eruptions of a volcano that has been spewing lava near residential areas, forcing hundreds of people to flee.

NASA counts down to the long-awaited launch of its latest Mars lander, InSight, designed to perch on the surface of the Red Planet and listen for "Marsquakes."