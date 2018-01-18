Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:06, 06 May 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 15:28, 05 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday commended Turkey for playing “a positive role” vis-à-vis current Middle East situation, especially the simmering refugees crisis that it has duly handled.

This came during Hussain’s meeting with Turkish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar at the President House in the capital Islamabad on the second day of the latter’s official visit, according to a statement by President House.

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was also present at the meeting.

Hussain noted that Turkey’s stance on Cyprus issue is “ justified”, and his country unequivocally support that.

He thanked Ankara for its unwavering support to Islamabad on Kashmir dispute , according to the statement.

“Pakistan and Turkey enjoy extraordinary good relations, which cannot be described in words. It is heartening to observe that ties between the two countries in defense, economy, and other sectors are increasing with every passing day,” it quoted Hussain as saying.

Dubbing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as one of the most courageous leaders of Islamic world, the Pakistani president said “President Erdogan takes just and courageous stand on matters relating to the Islamic world, which helps in resolution of these issues.”

Akar thanked the president and the government of Pakistan for according a warm welcome to him. He observed that Pakistan has always supported Turkey at any critical juncture, for which the government and the people of Turkey thanked the Pakistani nation.

On Thursday, the Turkish military chief met Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.



Related Turkey Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

Turkish president says Afrin operation will be followed by Syria's Idlib, Tal Rifaat and Manbij
Turkish defense giant's orders reach 7 5B
Turkish defense giant's orders reach $7.5B

Aselsan's sales surge 27 pct year-on-year in first quarter, says data analysis
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

President Mamnoon Hussain terms Turkey’s role vis-à-vis current Middle East situation ‘positive’
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Meral Aksener now has some 65,000 of 100,000 signatures for her candidacy petition, says election official
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board

Premier Binali Yildirim, MHP leader Devlet Bahceli file paperwork for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to seek 2nd term
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Operations target on-duty, dismissed police officers and army personnel
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

CHP announces Muharrem Ince as candidate for president at public rally in capital Ankara
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s premier
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s premier

Security issues, bilateral engagements discussed during meeting with Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects
Turkish police arrest over 110 FETO-linked suspects

Suspects include on-duty soldiers, teachers, doctors, students
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in
Voting for early Turkish polls to begin June 9 in US

Over 100,000 Turks in US are eligible to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul ends day with losses

BIST 100 index falls 1.73 percent, going down nearly 2,000 points from previous close
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail
HDP lawmaker sentenced to 8 years in jail

Opposition Peoples' Democratic Party MP Abdullah Zeydan found guilty on terror charges
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara
Turkish president leaves Seoul for Ankara

Erdogan's 2-day trip concludes after signing of contracts with Korean tech companies, visit to Samsung Digital City
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs
Turkish police seize 210 kilograms of drugs

Drugs found in vehicle stopped in southeastern Gaziantep province
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president
AK Party nominates Erdogan for 2nd term as president

Prime Minister Yildirim announces ruling party's presidential candidate in parliamentary group meeting

News

6 laborers gunned down in southwest Pakistan
6 laborers gunned down in southwest Pakistan

Pakistan's Imran Khan acquitted in police attack case
Pakistan's Imran Khan acquitted in police attack case

Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s premier
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s premier

Pakistan reopens key trade route with Afghanistan
Pakistan reopens key trade route with Afghanistan

Three killed in wedding blast in Pakistan
Three killed in wedding blast in Pakistan

Pakistan’s foreign minister disqualified for life
Pakistan s foreign minister disqualified for life

Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured
Turkey to stay in Afrin till security ensured

IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election
IYI Party head signs for candidacy in early election

Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board

Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 60 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate
Turkey's CHP names presidential candidate

Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives, but also pools
Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives but also






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 