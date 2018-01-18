Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday commended Turkey for playing “a positive role” vis-à-vis current Middle East situation, especially the simmering refugees crisis that it has duly handled.
This came during Hussain’s meeting with Turkish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar at the President House in the capital Islamabad on the second day of the latter’s official visit, according to a statement by President House.
Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was also present at the meeting.
Hussain noted that Turkey’s stance on Cyprus issue is “ justified”, and his country unequivocally support that.
He thanked Ankara for its unwavering support to Islamabad on Kashmir dispute , according to the statement.
“Pakistan and Turkey enjoy extraordinary good relations, which cannot be described in words. It is heartening to observe that ties between the two countries in defense, economy, and other sectors are increasing with every passing day,” it quoted Hussain as saying.
Dubbing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as one of the most courageous leaders of Islamic world, the Pakistani president said “President Erdogan takes just and courageous stand on matters relating to the Islamic world, which helps in resolution of these issues.”
Akar thanked the president and the government of Pakistan for according a warm welcome to him. He observed that Pakistan has always supported Turkey at any critical juncture, for which the government and the people of Turkey thanked the Pakistani nation.
On Thursday, the Turkish military chief met Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
